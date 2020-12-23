Ronald Duane Barr, formally of Waynesburg, Pa., now located in Lancaster, S.C., passed away December 9, 2020.
He was born October 30, 1946.
There are no immediate services planned at this time. A full obituary, is available www.heritagecares.com
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
