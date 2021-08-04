Ronald Lemley Moore passed from this life, in Wilmington, N.C., Wednesday, June 23, 2021, with his wife Lois, sons Christopher and Gregory, and daughter-in-law Shalane by his side. He was born October 7, 1942, to Lemley and Ilene Wade Moore at Jake's Run, W.Va.
After serving in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968, he worked at Blacksville #1 for 20 years until it closed. He and his family moved to North Carolina in 1997, where he remained until his death.
He leaves behind a beloved sister, Judy Rogers; brother-in-law Jack Rogers; niece Angie Rogers and her daughter, Payton; cousins Sharon Taylor Stewart, the Fekete family and other cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter Kelly.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 11, in Olive United Methodist Church, 4367 Mason-Dixon Highway, Core, WV 26541, to be followed by a memorial service led by the Rev. William Sukolsky.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Habitat for Humanity.
