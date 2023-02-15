Ronald Ross Minor, 81, of Mt. Morris, died at 5:47 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, in the Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born Saturday, May 10, 1941, in Mount Morris, a son of the late Bailey Minor and Hazel Patterson Minor. Ron was a lifetime resident of Mt. Morris.
He was a member of the Valley Chapel United Methodist Church in Brock, and a member of the Mt. Morris Lions Club having served as treasurer of both. He spent as much time as he could working and keeping up the family farm. Ron was a Perry Township supervisor for 24 years retiring in 2001.
Surviving is the mother of his children, Martha Wright Minor of Lippencott; two sons, Jason Minor and wife Katie of Mt. Morris, and Justin Minor and wife Christa of Mt. Morris; four grandchildren, Austin and wife Julie Minor, Dallas Minor and girlfriend Breanne Vickers, Jackson Minor, and Seth Carmody; one sister, Wretha Haines of Ohio; one sister-in-law, June Minor of Mt. Morris; three brothers, Blaine Minor and wife Thelma of Florida, his twin, Donald Minor and wife Delores of Georgia, and Bill Minor and wife Jackie of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is one brother, Francis Minor.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 16, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mt. Morris, PA 15349, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, February 17, with Pastor Monica Calvert officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris.
