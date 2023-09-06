Rosa Venincasa Pringle, 91, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 3, 2023.
She was born June 15, 1932, in Ronco, to the late Vincenzo and Philomena Benincasa, who immigrated from Cosenza, Italy. Rose graduated from German Township High School and worked briefly at a clothing store in Masontown after graduation.
On May 9, 1953, she married Jack Pringle, who passed away September 7, 2022. They were inseparable and shared a remarkable 69 years of marriage. She lived in the Greensboro area throughout her married life.
Rose was a homemaker and was truly the matriarch of her family, instilling in her children and grandchildren the importance of a life filled with love, kindness, respect and most importantly, faith in God. She was a member of the Carmichaels Methodist Church.
Rose dearly loved her family and devoted many of her retirement years to caring for her granddaughters with whom she shared a lifelong, loving bond. She often referred to these years spent with her grandchildren as some of the best of her life. Her granddaughters are grateful for the gift of so many years with her and are proud to view Rose ("Nanny") and Jack ("Pap Pap") as second parents. She was also delighted to become a great-grandmother.
Rose was an excellent cook and baker, prepared dinners for her family every day, and always hosted holidays. She was known for her spaghetti sauce, a pot of which always seemed to be simmering on the stove. She hosted many dinners for friends followed by an evening of card playing. Along with Jack, she enjoyed years of dances at the Hopwood AMVETS and bus trips to Atlantic City.
Rose is survived by a son, Randy Pringle and his wife, Carmen, of Isabela, Puerto Rico; a daughter, Debbie Osborne and her husband, Denny, of Carmichaels; her grandchildren include: Tony Pringle and his wife, Ashley of the state of Maine, Kasey Osborne and her husband, Kameron Gale of Morgantown, W.Va., Lindsey Smith and her husband, Alex of Washington; and great-grandchildren, Maisie and Hudson Pringle. Also surviving are a brother, Louis (Antonini) Venincasa and his wife, Sylvia of Bethel Park; and several nieces and nephews, including special nieces, Marcy and Rosella.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers: Michele, Giuseppe, Armando, Enrico and Giovanni; and a sister, Helena. Her family is happy that Rose is reunited with her dear Jack and the rest of her late family and friends in her eternal reward.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to both the kind staff at Beechwood Court and Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care and a special thank you to longtime neighbors Larry and Paulette McIntire.
Funeral arrangements are private and entrusted to the care of the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit YoskovichFH.com.
