Rose Bartolovich Albert, 98, of Washington, formerly of Waynesburg, passed away peacefully, at 12 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, with her daughter, Anita by her side at the Transitions Healthcare in Washington, where she had been a patient for the last five years.
She was born Monday, August 13, 1923, in Sugar Grove, W.Va., a daughter of the late John Bartolovich and Helen Matuska Bartolovich. Rose was one of three daughters and six brothers. She was the last of her immediate family.
The majority of her life was spent in Waynesburg after meeting and marrying Edward Albert August 30, 1947. They owned and operated Albert's Restaurant and Motor Inn until his death in 1980. Rose continued with the restaurant business with her children until 1989.
She loved attending all sports activities where her children were involved, when she could sneak away from the business. Cal State football and Waynesburg College football were her favorites. She and Eddie were Waynesburg College Boosters. She was an avid watcher of Steelers, Penguins, Pirates and just about all sports. She actually received an autographed picture from Coach Tomlin, thanking her for being such a loyal fan.
Rosie loved to laugh and loved to dance. She never met a stranger and was loved by many.
She is survived by her son, John (Pam) Albert of Waynesburg, Robert (Cindy) Albert of South Hills; and her daughter, Anita (Rick) Lanoy of Washington; grandsons, Chris Albert of Denver, Colo., Mike Albert of Elkhorn, Nebr., and Alex Roncone of Pittsburgh; granddaughters, Lauren Hathaway and Stephanie Whitehouse of Washington, and Amelia Papapetropolous of Pittsburgh; six great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, husband, and brothers and sisters, are one daughter, Patricia "Patty" Lynn Albert, and one son, Donald S. Albert, both of whom died in 2018.
Per her request, there will be no public visitation and services will be private. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with her arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, she requested donations to one's local humane society or the American Cancer Society.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
