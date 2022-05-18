Rose Kendralla, 89, of Greensboro, passed away at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in her home. She was born December 27, 1932, in Masontown, a daughter of the late Larry and Leona Confortini Frammartino.
Mrs. Kendralla was a 1950 graduate of Masontown High School and resided in Greensboro most of her life. She was a member of the St. Matthias Parish in Carmichaels and worked many years in the prothonotary and clerk of courts offices in Greene County.
On June 20, 1953, she married Joseph "Peanuts" Kendralla, who died June 13, 2009.
Surviving are two daughters, Debbie Henry (Rod) of Carmichaels and Rita L. King (Rocky) of Dilliner; three grandchildren, Shannon Henry, Brian Henry (Amber) and Angela King Liggett (Jerrod); and five great-grandchildren, Jordan, Dylan, Allie, Leona and Stone; a brother, Larry G. Frammartino (Lonnie) of Masontown; a sister, Frances A. Serenari of Belle Vernon; and a sister-in-law, Marjorie Frammartino of Masontown. She was dearly beloved by several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is a brother, Vincent Frammartino; and a sister, Rose Frammartino, who died in infancy.
Family and friends were welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 13, in Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, where a blessing service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, with the Rev. James Farnan officiating. Interment followed at Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Mapletown.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.