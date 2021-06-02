Rose Marie Trbovich, 92, of Clarksville, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, in the Waynesburg Health Care & Rehabilitation Center, Waynesburg.
She was born December 19, 1928, in Mather, a daughter of the late Valentine and Mary Madjinovich Rastovsky.
On November 30, 1946 she married Mike Trbovich, who died June 24, 1989.
She had lived most all of her married life in Pitt Gas and was an excellent cook and baker.
Rose Marie enjoyed tole painting and taught tole painting for over 40 years. The family would like to thank her neighbors and ladies in her art classes for all their help and support.
Over the years she had worked at the Ranch Market in California, the Jefferson Dairy Bar and Davis's Market.
Surviving are a son, Michael J. (Sue) Trbovich of Clarksville; a daughter, Leslie T. (Alex) Zimmerman of Madison, Ohio; two grandchildren, Michael J. (Karen) Trbovich of Charlton, N.Y. and Carie S. (Mike) Facemire of Sudbury, Mass.; four great-grandchildren, Simon and Lucy Trbovich, and Jack and Max Facemire; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are five sisters, Ann Keifer, Katherine Madlock, Beulah Vindish, Elizabeth Martin, and Helen Scandale; and a brother, Rudy Rastovsky.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Private Services are entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
