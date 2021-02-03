Rosemary Moritz Clayton, 87, of Waynesburg, died at 10:55 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, in the Washington Hospital in Washington.
She was born Thursday, October 26, 1933, in Homestead, a daughter of the late Edward C. Moritz and Mary Gessner Moritz.
Mrs. Clayton was affiliated with the Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, which she made in large part to sell at the Waynesburg Rain Day each year. Rosemary also enjoyed baking and going on cruises. She worked as a registered nurse at the Greene County Memorial Hospital in Waynesburg, retiring in 1998.
Her first husband, John T. Gaskill, died May 29, 2009. Her second husband, George A. Clayton Sr., died March 5, 1996.
Surviving are two daughters, Jaclin (David) Domina of Hope Mills, N.C., Linda (Charles) Bainbridge of Crucible; four sons, Robert (Helen) Gaskill of Brownsville, Edward (Dale) Gaskill of Waynesburg, Timothy (Teri) Gaskill of Pittsburgh, James (Joni) Gaskill of Waynesburg; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Arlene Chiz of Bethel Park; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends were received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Services and burial were private for the family with Pastor James Carpenter officiating. Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
