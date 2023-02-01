Ross Grove Lahew, 68, of Washington, passed away, Monday, January 23, 2023, in the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
Ross was born on May 26, 1954, to Sarah June and Ross S. "Doc" Lahew in Waynesburg.
After Ross graduated from Waynesburg Central High School in 1972, he went on to join the United States Navy.
While in the service, Ross worked as an Aviation Fire Control Technician. He specialized in working on the A6-E Intruder and served on the flight deck of the USS Independence, Aircraft Carrier.
Ross was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1978 and went on to work field service for Bridgeport Machines and Caballe, retiring in 2007.
Ross wed Susan Diane Wagener on June 12, 1976. Ross and Susan went on to have two children, Chay and Lori. They made their home in Smithsburg, Md., where they happily raised their children and made lifelong friends.
Ross enjoyed many hobbies which included working on cars, baking delicious breads, pies, and cakes, as well as Barbeque and grilling with his son, Chay. Ross' love for mechanics allowed him the ability to fix all things broken.
Ross was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Lori Lahew (2017).
He is survived by his loving wife, Susan; son, Chay (Alisha) Lahew, of Waynesburg; grandchildren: Dani Stockdale, Bryn Lahew, Mason and Cameron Larkins.
A memorial service is set to be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date.
