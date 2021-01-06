Roy J. Anderson Sr., 95, of Dilliner, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020, of complications from COVID-19, in the Mon Health Medical Center, Morgantown, W.Va.
Due to the current health restrictions, there will be no viewing or funeral service. Private interment will take place in Wolf's Cemetery, Dilliner, under the direction of the Yoskovich Funeral Home, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. To read a complete obituary and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
