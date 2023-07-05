Ruby Aldine Duvall, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 2, 2023, with her family by her side.
She was born at home in Jackson Township, Greene County, on November 10, 1934, a daughter of the late Edward and Goldie Fern Taylor Thomas. Aldine attended the Pine Bank School.
She met her husband, Kenny, at a restaurant, they were introduced by mutual friends. They both knew at that time that they had found the one they would marry. They dated for three months and were married in Oakland, Md., on January 25, 1958.
Aldine and Kenny made many good memories. They loved to travel on weekends, going to Sagebrush Roundups for country music, old time fiddler shows, and vacations with their children.
She and Kenny attended the Pine Bank Methodist Church and they loved their church family.
Aldine is survived by her husband of 65 years, Kenny; two children, Shirley (Jim) Moore of Waynesburg and Kenny (Vicki) Duvall Jr. of Waynesburg; four grandchildren: Kenny (Hannah) Duvall of Mt. Morris, Ashley Moore (Brandon) of Waynesburg, Kayla Duvall of Youngwood, and Shirley (Josh) Cook of Holbrook; three great-grandchildren, Mira Duvall, Ivie Cook, and Gabriel Cook; a sister, Louise Kurtz of Vestal, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
Nothing made her happier than to have all of her family around.
Deceased are a sister, Penny Thomas; and a brother, Charles "Sonny" Thomas.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, with Pastor Cynthia Deter officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Bank Cemetery, Pine Bank.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to your favorite charity.
