Carmichaels
Ruth A. Cutwright, 85, of Carmichaels, died October 24, 2021, in Washington Hospital-Greene.
Mrs. Cutwright was born April 17, 1936, in Clarksville, a daughter of the late John and Bertha Blackburn Rice.
Ruth is survived by four children, Alvin Cutwright (Christina), Richard Cutwright (Joyce), Boyd Cutwright, all of Carmichaels, and Nancy Neligh (Paul), of Rices Landing; 10 grandchildren, Jason, Danielle, Troy, Christina, Christopher (Lisa), Carrie (Bradley), Paul (Amara), Marie, Jessica and Nicole Cutwright; 18 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Ruth was the last of her immediate family.
Deceased, besides her parents, are husband, Richard Cutwright Sr.; grandson, Johnathan Cutwright; and great-grandson, Michael Cutwright.
Family and friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 28, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Friday, October 29, with Pastor Frankie Menhart officiating, in the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, 724-966-5100, Paul M. Lesako, funeral director/supervisor. Burial followed in St. Paul's Cemetery, Leckrone.
