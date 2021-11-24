Ruth Eleanor Matthews Craft

"It is what you leave behind you when you go." - Randy Travis
Ruth Eleanor "RE" Matthews Craft departed her earthly life on Sunday, October 24, 2021, after a brief illness (non-COVID).
Ruth was born on December 3, 1927, an only child to Mary Richey and Kenneth Matthews. She lived her entire life in the Bonar Addition of Waynesburg.
Ruth graduated from Waynesburg High School, Class of 1945, where she was on the basketball team, played saxophone in the band and orchestra, and sang in the girl's chorus. Ruth graduated from Waynesburg College in 1949 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
In June 1952, she married her high school sweetheart, Howard "Howdy" Craft. They raised two children, Karen Craft Bennett and David Craft.
Ruth began her career in 1952 at the Dept of Public Welfare, Greene County office where she spent 38 years as an intake worker until her retirement in 1990. Ruth lived a life of service to Greene County.
She was a dedicated member for 82 years to the First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg, serving in many capacities at the church including Sunday School teacher, Women's Society, Harmony Class, sang many years as alto in the church choir and most of all cooking, baking, and serving many, many meals at the church including Election Day lunches and the annual Smorgasbord.
Ruth was an active member of the Waynesburg Emerald Chapter of Eastern Star.
Ruth was blessed in 1985 and 1987 with the births of two granddaughters, Melissa Bennett Slebrich and Kristen Bennett. She and Howdy absolutely adored their granddaughters and were very active in their lives attending school events, sports activities, vacationing to amusement parks, sewing Halloween costumes, hosting sleepovers and so much more.
Upon retirement from DPW in 1990, Ruth became very active in the Cornerstone Genealogy Society of Greene County. Ruth was instrumental in coordinating the move and setup of the genealogy library from the Eva K. Bowlby library to the new "Old Courthouse" library. Ruth was on the Cornerstone Board for years and was the volunteer librarian for the society for 18 years until her health (arthritis) kept her pretty much homebound. She was named Librarian Emeritus in 2015. She remained active in genealogy research until her death.
Ruth was also involved with the Eva K. Bowlby Library Club for many years. Ruth was recognized by the Greene County Messenger in 2012 as one of the Influential People of Greene County for her work at the Genealogy Society.
Ruth's life's joys continued in November 2019 when she was blessed with the birth of her great-granddaughter, Andi Ophelia Slebrich. The love she had for Andi was strong, deep, and spiritual.
Ruth loved watching Steeler football, Penguins hockey, and WVU and Pitt football and basketball. She also enjoyed Jeopardy, Shark Tank, Antiques Roadshow, and Finding Your Roots.
Ruth gave her long life to her family and to service in the community. She was loving, sweet, caring, kind and always ready to help others.
May she rest in peace and sing with the angels.
Services are private and burial was held at the Greene County Memorial Park. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner / Director were in charge of arrangements.
The family ask that Memorial Contributions can be made to: Cornerstone Genealogy Society, PO Box 547, Waynesburg.
Information is on line at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com
