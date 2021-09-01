Clarksville
Ruth Jane McCollum, 91, of Clarksville, died Friday, August 27, 2021, in Waynesburg.
She was born February 21, 1930, in Waterman, Indiana County, a daughter of the late James E. And Mildred R. Kissinger Good.
Ruth was a 1948 graduate of Jefferson High School.
She started in 1948 with South Penn Telephone Company, then with Mid Penn, Mid Continent, Alltel and then Windstream, before retiring. She started as a traffic operator, then service representative, then a clerk then a cashier and retired in 1992. Ruth had received several pins, necklaces and awards in recognition of her years of service.
Ruth was a member of the former Pleasant Valley Presbyterian Church in Clarksville before it closed and was currently a member of Hewitt Presbyterian Church, Rices Landing. She was also a member of the former Lady Clark Rebekah Lodge #191, Clarksville, and Order of Eastern Star Chapter #135, Waynesburg, now Martha Paul Chapter #404, Washington.
She enjoyed time with her family, going to the family cabin in Somerset County, playing cards, bingo and word puzzles.
In October 1950, she married Wayne A. McCollum, who died March 6, 2001.
Surviving are a daughter, Norma Stickles of Clarksville; and a son, Allen McCollum of Clarksville; a daughter-in-law, Barb McCollum of Clarksville; seven grandchildren, James McCollum, Heather (Jason) Detrick, Cathy Philips, Mike (Heather) McCollum, Joshua (Nicole) McCollum, Ryan (Brandi) McCollum and Jessica (Cory) McCollum-McFann; 12 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren.
Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are a son, Gregory McCollum; and a sister, Ethel E. Morris.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 30, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 31, with the Rev. William Parker officiating. Interment followed in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhome
