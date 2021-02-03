Ruth L. Young Monas, 96, of Waynesburg, formerly of Jefferson, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021.
Mrs. Monas was the youngest daughter of the late Stephen A. and Goldie Moore Young, and was born on the family farm in Pitt Gas, Jefferson Township, on July 29, 1924.
She was a 1942 graduate of Jefferson High School.
Ruth married her late husband, George E. Monas, on December 25, 1944, while he was home on leave from the United States Navy during WW II.
Mrs. Monas was an active member and elder of the (former) Clarksville Pleasant Valley Presbyterian Church for many years. She was also a long-time member of the Filer-Sadlek, Unit 954, American Legion Auxiliary.
She will be remembered by her family and friends for her kindness, enthusiastic spirt and genuine concern for all. An avid Pirates and Steelers fan, Ruth loved to cook and bake, sharing her goodies generously with family and friends.
Surviving are her children, Vicki Monas of Waynesburg, Brad Monas and his wife Charlene of Waynesburg. She adored her grandchildren, Major Kent Monas, USA and his wife Mallorie, Natalie Smith and her husband Josef, and Lt. Mitchell Monas, USN, and his wife Hannah. Great grandma loved her great-grandchildren, Grant, Lily, Charlotte, Matthew, and Mason. Also a special nephew Richard Teegarden and several other nieces and nephews.
Ruth was the last of eight brothers and sisters, Elizabeth Virgin, Denzil Young, Ellen Rohland, Robert Young, Mary Frances Robertson, Stephen Young, and twins, William Young and Wilda Teegarden.
Private services have been entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Rd., Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. Interment in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion, Filer-Sadlek Post #954, Jefferson, PA 15344. Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
