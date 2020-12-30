Ruth Marie Pyle McCollum

Ruth Marie McCollum passed away peacefully Friday, December 25, 2020, following a hard fought battle with Alzheimer's disease, COVID-19 and pneumonia.
She was well-liked by the community, and known for her sense of humor and unconditional love for family. She served as a nurse's aid, and then as activities director at the Curry Home and Rolling Meadows Nursing Home for 23 years.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 68 years, H. Richard "Dick" McCollum; and five sons, L. David (Connie), Mark (Patty), Joseph, James (Natalie) and Samuel (Lauren).
She enjoyed crocheting, painting, camping and spending quality time with her family. She dearly loved her 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Ruth grew up in Mather, a daughter of David and Nell Pyle; and was a 1952 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School.
A private service will be held, and the family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Activities Fund of Rolling Meadows Personal Care Home, 107 Curry Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
MILLIKEN and THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with her arrangements.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
