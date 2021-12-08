Dilliner
Ruth Sarah Yelenik, 89, of Dilliner, passed away at 2:16 p.m. Monday, December 6, 2021, in Rolling Meadows, Waynesburg. She was born June 8, 1932, in Crucible, a daughter of the late Charles and Grace Randall Nopwasky.
Mrs. Yelenik attended Cumberland Township High School and resided in Dilliner since 1949. She was a Presbyterian and enjoyed cooking, baking and playing bingo. Her family was her life and she especially cherished her grandchildren.
On October 4, 1949, she married Steve Yelenik, who died December 12, 2006.
Surviving are four sons, Gerald Yelenik (Amy) of Greenville, S.C., Robert Yelenik of Dilliner, Richard C. Yelenik (Michele) of Jessup, Md., and Michael Yelenik (Sandra) of Dilliner; five grandchildren, Natalie R. Yelenik, Zachary R. Yelenik, Stephen M. Yelenik, Tiffany N. Yelenik and Marissa K. Yelenik; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are six brothers, William Nopwasky, Ed Nopwasky, Harry Nopwasky, Robert Nopwasky, Ken Nopwasky and Eugene Nopwasky; and five sisters, Ethel Utterback, Millie Vukovich, Anna Belle Durkin, Edith Burton and Valeria Nopwasky, who died in infancy.
Family and friends were welcomed from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 9, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 10, with the Rev. Dayton D. Mix officiating. Interment will follow at Greene County Memorial Park.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
