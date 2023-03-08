Ryan W. McConnell, 46, of Waynesburg, died Sunday, February 26, 2023, in Washington Hospital.
He was born May 2, 1976, in Washington, a son of William H. and Leslie J. Andrews McConnell, of Prosperity.
A graduate of McGuffey High School, he had worked at Hunter Trucks as the parts manager since 2010.
Ryan enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, but most of all, he loved being involved with his daughters and coaching their softball teams.
On May 12, 2007, he married Tiffany Anderson, who survives.
Also surviving are three children, Dalton M. Joseph, Carys and Campbell R. McConnell; two brothers, Justin (Jess) McConnell of Oakdale, and Cody (Emily) McConnell of Lone Pine; nieces and nephews, Tori and Landon Gudac, Aaden, Jaxon, Ensley, Sawyer and Vivi McConnell; his mother-in-law, Diane Anderson; and his sister-in-law, Bobbi (Steve) Gudac.
Deceased are his paternal grandparents, William and Catherine McConnell; maternal grandparents, Lester and Mary Andrews; and his father-in-law, Robert Anderson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date.
At the request of the family, in lieu of donations, they ask that you take a moment to hug your children, parents, grandchildren or loved ones, as we aren't promised tomorrow.
Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.