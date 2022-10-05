Samuel "Sam" Earl Post, Jr., 88, of Claysville, passed away unexpectedly, in his home, Monday, September 26, 2022.
He was born January 14, 1934, in Washington, a son of the late Earle and Nellie Canan Post.
He graduated from Claysville High School in 1952.
Sam met the love of his life at age 13, Mary Ruth Barnhart, who was 11, and they married January 1, 1956, in the Claysville Methodist Church. They were happily married for almost 60 years until her passing September 8, 2015.
He worked for over 37 years at Jessop Steel, which eventually became Allegheny Tech, always working on the hot rolling mills. Sam was also a manager of the Claysville Braves Little League Baseball Team for several years.
Sam loved all types of hunting and hunted mule deer and elk in Wyoming and Colorado with his brother-in-law, Bob. He enjoyed going to their B.S. hunting camp in McKean County to hunt black bear, deer and turkey with his son, David, grandson Steven, and brother-in-law.
He was a member of the National Rifle Association for over 60 years, a member of the Claysville Sportsmen's Club, and was treasurer of the Dutch Fork Gobblers Hunting Club. Sam and his beloved wife were charter members of the Covered Bridge Region, A.A, C.A., Antique Car Club for over 30 years and he and Mary owned and showed a '32 Ford V-8 Deuce Coupe that he bought after he graduated from high school. The Deuce was one of their courting cars. He later restored it to original condition, and they won dozens of trophies and plaques over the years throughout the tri-state area. He always enjoyed buying, restoring and selling antique cars and trucks and was also a charter member of the Claysville Rodders Car Club. He was also a long-time member and volunteer at the Train Gang at the Crown Center in Washington.
Sam was an avid amateur wrestling fan and taught both his sons how to wrestle at a very early age.
After Sam retired in 1993, he and Mary drove across the country five times and went on Amtrak in 1992 to see his son, Randy and his family in the Seattle, Wash. area. They took a different route each time to see all the different parts of the country.
He is survived by his sons, Randall (Ronni) Post, David (Launa) Post; grandchildren, Trisha Post (Scott McVicker), Steven Post (Shauntae), Chelsea Morris (Miguel), and Donovan Post; great-grandchildren, Maryn, Audrey and Gavin McVicker, Concetta Westfall and Elias Post; his sister, Jean (John) McCullough; sister-in-law, Mary Barnhart; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and loving wife, he was preceded in death by sisters, Nellie Snyder, Mary Borsare, Joanne Lilley; and brothers-in-law, Carl Eugene Barnhart and Robert Glenn Barnhart.
Friends were received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 30, in the Claysville United Presbyterian Church, 134 Wayne Street, Claysville, PA 15323, where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 1, with Pastor Linda Mankey officiating. Burial followed at Claysville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the Claysville United Presbyterian Church or the Claysville Volunteer Fire Department, 154 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323.
