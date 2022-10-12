Sandra J. Rhodes, 81, of Deemston, passed away peacefully Friday, October 7, 2022, in the Washington Hospital.
Wednesday, October 12, 2022 6:26 AM
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 6:19 am
Sandra J. Rhodes, 81, of Deemston, passed away peacefully Friday, October 7, 2022, in the Washington Hospital.
Born in Deemston on March 23, 1941, Sandra was a daughter of the late Homer "Tacky" and Ruby Boger Harden.
A member of East Bethlehem Baptist Church, Sandra worked for Waynesburg University for many years until her retirement.
She enjoyed sewing, baking, scrapbooking her photos, building her stamp collection, and attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events.
Sandra was a loving wife to her late husband, Melvin R. Rhodes, for 47 years until his passing, and she continued that love for her family through her children and grandchildren's lives.
Surviving to cherish Sandra's memory are two sons, William McCarty (Heidi) of Flat Rock, Mich., and Scott Rhodes (Dacia) of Deemston; two daughters, Terri Greenough (Robert) of Buckhannon, W.Va., and Danielle Patterson (Joel) of Cocoa, Fla.; her 10 grandchildren, Taylor Hoover (Logan), Austin McCarty, Maddison and Brady Rhodes, Aloura Stickovich, Ian and Ellie Greenough, Joel (Mandy), Alyssa, and Kayla Patterson; her three great-grandchildren, Jada Diem, Layla and Cole Patterson; her sister, Laura Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Melvin, Sandra was preceded in death by her brothers, Homer and John Harden.
Friends and family were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, in the Novak Funeral Home, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, where funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, with the Reverend Robert Berk officiating. Interment held privately in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.novakfuneralhome.net.
