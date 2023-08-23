Sandra L. Hall

Sandy Hall, 71, of Sharpnack Hollow, Jefferson, passed away at home with her loved ones on Thursday, August 17, 2023, after a valiant year-long battle with cancer.
Sandy was born August 21, 1951, in Waynesburg; she was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Robert and Ethel Ellenberger Groves; and a cousin, Cindy Lou Halligan.
Surviving are her husband, Sam Hall, with whom she spent 51 happy years; daughter and son-in-law, Sunnie Lynne and Josh Trickett.
Also surviving to cherish her memory are her two sisters, Peggie Ann (John) Ranalli and Roberta Groves (Bob Roberts); brother-in-law, Billy White (Peggy Novak); special cousins, Roseanne and Abby Ruffini, Roseann Latta, Lori Grim, Michelle Carlin, Ariel Hedstrom and Gabrielle Bennett; nephews and nieces, Rodney Hoak, Bobby Groves, Heather Hopkins, Nina Petros, and Bethanee White.
After a fun-filled childhood in Crucible, she enjoyed a long career working alongside her friends at the Greene County Courthouse with the firm, Hall and Liston.
Her love for her farm animals and pets was only surpassed by her love for her family. After working at an antique store in Washington she had a lifelong passion for collecting antiques. She was very proud of her Scottish coal mining heritage, loved Native American culture, sports, all animals, but especially horses and dogs, and traveling with her husband to National Parks.
At the request of the deceased, arrangements are private and entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.
A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the caregivers from Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated.
