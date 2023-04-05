Sandra Lee Sanner, 79, of Waynesburg, Pa. passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in WVU Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown, Pa.
She was born June 19, 1943 in Opekiska, W. Va. a daughter of the late Russell John "Buck" Phillips and Maxine Della Murphy Kind.
Mrs. Sanner started working for the former G. C. Murphy Department Store and later for Ames Department store in Waynesburg as an assist manager. She was an avid reader of all kinds of books. Most import to her was her family and all of her grandchildren.
On August 22, 1959 she married Lawrence Albert Sanner who died February 24, 2023.
Also surviving are three daughters, Christine M. Spencer of Waynesburg, Diane C. Hutchinson of Waynesburg and Linda L. Schiffbauer (James) of Nemacolin; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, John Russell "Bucky" Phillips of Fairmont, W.Va. and Lewis Varner (Donna) of North, Va.; two sisters, Sharon Hebron (Keith) of Rogers, Ohio and Cheryl Wright of East Liverpool, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. Deceased is a grandson, Fred H. Spencer, III; son-in-law, Fred H. Spencer, Jr.; sister-in-law, Patty Phillips; brother, Charles "Chuck" Phillips; and brother-in-law, Donald "Butch" Wright.
There will be no public viewing and private funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, Pa. For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.