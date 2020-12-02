formerly of Waynesburg
Sarah Kathryn Reeves, 78, of Apache Junction, Ariz., died at 9:21 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Banner Baywood Hospital, Mesa, Ariz.
She was born September 13, 1942, in Waynesburg, a daughter of Charles F. "Quincy" and Mary E. Jacobs Adams.
She earned a degree in biology from Waynesburg College and a degree in physical therapy from the University of Oklahoma. She was an avid bird watcher and a charter member of the Ralph K. Bell Bird Club.
She is survived by a son, Derek (Penny) Reeves of Mesa; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Reeves of the state of California; seven grandchildren, Sarah (Zack) Barnett, A. Jett Reeves Jr. and A. Dean Reeves of California, and Nicole Reeves, Robyn Reeves and Madison Reeves of Mesa; a stepgranddaughter, Becky (Max) Jones of California. Also surviving are two sisters, Anita (Kenneth) Simms of Wellsboro, and Cindy (Dick) Kerr of Waynesburg; a foster brother, John K. Staggers of Waynesburg; and a foster sister, Kay (Glenn) Adamson of Graysville; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her former husband, Arvel D. Reeves; a son, A. Jett Reeves; three sisters, Karen Adams, Cora Sue (Tom) Ducoeur and Linda Adams.
Private burial was held at Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
