Scott S. O'Neil, 78, of Waynesburg, died at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in the Evergreen Personal Care in Waynesburg.
He was born Friday, July 23, 1943, in Point Marion, a son of the late Bruce O'Neil and Hollis A. Nehls O'Neil.
Scott was affiliated with the Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed hunting, especially bird hunting with his two dogs, Gunner and Deuce. He also loved fishing and playing golf.
He was a 1961 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, received his bachelor's degree from Waynesburg College and did post graduate study at Duquesne University, and the University of Georgia. He was a member of the football, basketball, and baseball teams in both high school and college.
He served in the United States Army, Combat Engineers from 1965-1967, doing a one-year tour in Vietnam.
Mr. O'Neil joined First Federal Savings and Loan of Greene County in 1969 and after holding several positions, retired after 39 years of service July 31, 2008 as president and chairman of the board.
He has served as a director of the Waynesburg Wrestling Association and was its president during the 1996-1997 year. He was a Little League coach in Fairchance for six years, a Pony League Baseball coach in Waynesburg for five years, and a player coach in the Fayette County Baseball League from 1997-2003. He was a member of the Fairchance Exchange Club, Waynesburg Moose Club, Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers, Independent Community Bankers of America, past director of Waynesburg Prosperous & Beautiful, past director of the Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers, and a past director of the Western Pennsylvania League of Financial Institutions of which he was president from 1991-1992.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Williams O'Neil, whom he married March 4, 1967.
Also surviving are two sons, Michael (Tierza) O'Neil of Venetia, and Patrick (Richelle) O'Neil of Krugerville, Texas; two grandchildren, Seamus and Colin; two brothers, Terry O'Neil and Shawn O'Neil, both of Point Marion; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is one daughter, Maureen, who died at birth.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 9, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services were conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, with Pastor Lanfer Simpson officiating. Burial in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Graveside military rites will be accorded by Greene County Veterans and representatives of the U.S. Army.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370; or The American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
