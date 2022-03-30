Selina Staggers Whipkey

Selina "June" Staggers Whipkey, 97, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, in Mountain Memories Assisted Living & Retirement Center in Elkins, W.Va.
She was born December 16, 1924, a daughter of the late Dewey and Doris Smith Staggers in Waynesburg.
On April 11, 1942, she married her husband, Darwin "Shorty" Whipkey.
June graduated from Center Township High School in 1941. She went on to work for the Social Security Administration in Baltimore, Md.; North America Aircraft Corps in California; and Tom's Peanut Corporation in Columbus, Ga.
Her husband's enlistment with the U.S. Army had them travel all over the country from California, Georgia, North Carolina and New York. They settled back in Greene County, where June was very active with their children's activities. She was a member of the Methodist Church in Waynesburg. June enjoyed spending her time with her husband golfing, bowling, playing cards and traveling to all 50 states, Canada, Mexico and several other foreign countries.
June is survived by son, Richard (Carol) Whipkey of Philippi, W.Va.; grandchildren, Richard Whipkey Jr., Tiffany Milewski and Jamie Hayes; three great-grandchildren, Gabriel Hayes, Katie Lynn Hayes and Jacob King.
In addition to her parents and husband, June was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Woods; and granddaughters, Karen Marie Whipkey and Jennifer King.
Family and friends were welcomed from 12 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181, where a funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 30. Burial followed at Rosemont Cemetery, Rogersville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Greene County Humane Society, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370 (www.greenepet.org).
View and sign the tribute wall at kestersonfh.com.
