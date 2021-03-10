Sharon A. Neely, 74, of Carmichaels, and formerly of Waynesburg, passed away at 7:17 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, in her home.
She was born March 30, 1946, in Hamtramck, Mich., a daughter of the late Myron and Antoinette Pierzchala Holuk.
Mrs. Neely earned her bachelor's degree from Penn State University. She was a member of the Carmichaels Senior Center and a former member of Moose Lodge 461, Waynesburg. Mrs. Neely enjoyed gardening and playing bingo.
Surviving are two sons, Todd J. Neely (Jenny) of Rosenberg, Tex. and Lance T. Neely (Becky) of Carmichaels; seven grandchildren, Ryan J. Aguilar, Jillian R. Reyes, Rebecca J. Reyes, Jacob R. Reyes, Alexa N. Neely, Brynn L. Neely and Ahnika J. Neely; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Diane Mauck (Richard) of Prudenville, Mich. and Donna Compeau of Southgate, Mich.; and two nephews.
Family and friends were welcomed Monday in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. The funeral service followed the visitation Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. H. David McElroy officiating.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370. For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
