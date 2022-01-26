Sharon L. Cheek Blouir, 67, of Holbrook, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in her home with her family and trusted pup, Tillie, by her side.
Born December 26, 1954, in Waynesburg, the daughter of the late Wylie and Edith Loretta Cunningham Cheek, Sr..
Sharon was a Greene County resident her whole life. She graduated from West Greene High School in 1973. Sharon married Dennis Blouir on October 20, 1973, at Centennial Church, by Rev. Carl, and they were happily married for 48 years.
She was employed with Greenway Manufacturing in Waynesburg, making t-shirts, prior to having her children, after her children were older she worked various jobs as a cook for Buzz Walters, Graysville Middle School, West Greene High School, the cafeteria at Waynesburg Hospital and Rush's Grocery, which she retired from in 2015.
Sharon loved being around people, everyone loved to eat when she was cooking. She had the biggest heart, and everyone's needs came before her own.
Sharon enjoyed crocheting blankets for babies, Thursdays at the livestock auction in Waynesburg, where she would give out the homemade pies and banana nut bread she would bake. She also loved her fur babies, birds, the Lord and most of all, her family. Sharon never complained or asked for anything. She will be loved and missed by all that knew her. She kept giving until she couldn't give anymore.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Shawn (Brieanna Updegraff) Blouir, and Rebecca (Ray Goodwin) Blouir, both of Holbrook; one grandchild, Beckett Blouir; five siblings, Dee Eisiminger, of Ruff Creek, Wylie (Terry) Cheek, Jr., of Aleppo, Richard (Candy) Cheek, of Aleppo, Jackie (Chuck) Stoneking, of New Freeport and Lori (James) Cowie, of Mapletown; a cousin, Pam Hill, who helped take care of Sharon and took her to her treatments; Dave and Linda Clark, who were like her brother and sister; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Wyletta Stewart; and a brother-n-law, Ralph "Tink" Eisiminger.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC. 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville. Telephone: 724-499-5181.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022, in the funeral home with Pastor Ryan Tharp, officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Please view and sign the online tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
