Shaunn Arthur Negley, 49, of Waynesburg, passed away on September 15, 2022 in his home with his family by his side.
Shaunn was born on June 9, 1973, the son of Roy Negley and Shirley Patterson Negley.
Shaunn made the world a better place through his kind, generous and helpful presence. Shaunn volunteered at The Waynesburg County Humane Society, Relay For Life and Toys For Tots. He was a member of The Waynesburg Moose Lodge #461 and the Waynesburg Eagles. Shaunn was an avid bowler, he also played softball and speed skated. He loved to play bingo with his mom.
Shaunn is survived by his parents, his sister, Bianca Willis and husband, Shawn; his nephew Joshua Willis and wife Lauren; his fur babies, BoBo and Nellie and his beloved family and friends.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of The DeGusipe Funeral Home and Crematory, Dolfi Chapel, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director. A celebration of life was held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Waynesburg.
In memory of Shaunn, memorial donations may be made to WVU Cancer Institute, WVU Foundation, PO Box 1650, Morgantown, WV 26507, to purchase socks for cancer patients.
Shaunn will be deeply missed by his family and the community!
