Sheldon Elwood Christopher, 86, of Waynesburg, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in his home, surrounded by loved ones.
Born May 11, 1935, in Dilliner, a son of the late Kermit and Mary O'Neal Christopher of Carmichaels, he was the 10th child, and twin, of what was to be a total of 13 children born to them. He was a Greene County resident most of his life.
Sheldon attended the one-room schoolhouse, Craynes, in Homeville, for the first eight grades before going to Jefferson-Morgan High School to graduate in 1953.
After graduation, along with his twin brother, Eldon, they took pipeline jobs in Binghamton, N.Y.
In 1958, he joined the Army and was stationed in Germany, where he was a "code breaker" with Special Duties Headquarters. One highlight of his service was that he served in the same platoon with Elvis Presley.
Upon his return, he spent the next 25 years as a manufacturing supervisor in the Northern Ohio and Pittsburgh areas. His entrepreneurial spirit took over and he opened Chris T.V. Sales and Service in Waynesburg. He served the Greene County area for more than 18 years until his retirement.
Sheldon was known for his elaborate storytelling and quick humor. His "Elvis Presley" impersonations were well known, and he loved to dance. He also enjoyed camping, boating, water skiing and farming. On any given day, you could find him atop a tractor.
He is survived by his two daughters, Kathleen Christopher of Traverse City, Mich., and Cheryl Christopher (Merlin Campbell) of Flagstaff, Ariz. Kathleen is the mother of his three granddaughters, Olivia, Chloe and Victoria Jeffs of Traverse City. Also surviving are his sister, Shirley Romine of Waynesburg; and brothers, Larry Christopher of Casa Grande, Ariz., Eldon Christopher of Waynesburg, John (Dixie Rogers) Christopher of Carmichaels; and his companion of 20 years, Linda Litton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, whom he adored.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Eugenia Kuran, Doreen Kauffman, Kathleen Christopher, Marie Simmons, Lois Wogksch Kimpel, Dixie Robinson; and brothers, Kermit Christopher Jr. and Gary Christopher.
Per Sheldon's wishes, no memorial service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME. His ashes will be interned at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, with full military honors, in June. Details will be published at a later date on the funeral home's website.
