Shelva Jean Clutter, 83, of Waynesburg, died Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Evergreen Assisted Living.
She was born April 23, 1938, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Joel N. and Madeline Knotts Scott.
Jean worked as a clothing worker at Greenway Manufacturing, where she had retired.
She enjoyed walking her dogs and tending to her garden and flowers.
On December 3, 1960, she married Stoy F. Clutter, who died September 18, 2009.
Surviving is a daughter, Carol (Jeff) Kerr, of Waynesburg; two grandchildren, Greg Kerr and Shayna Kerr; a sister, Elizabeth Kurincak, of Carmichaels; and a brother, Elbert Scott of Mesa, Ariz.
Private arrangements are entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.