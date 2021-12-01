Rices Landing
Shirla F. Patitucci, 87, of Rices Landing, passed away at 6:25 a.m. Thursday, November 25, 2021, in Rolling Meadows Health Care Center, Waynesburg. She was born December 27, 1933, in German Township, Fayette County, a daughter of the late Vincent L. and Pearl Cooper Shipley.
Surviving are two daughters, Maryann Halbritter (Lannie) of Masontown, and Catherine Franks (David) of Rices Landing; four grandchildren; one great-grandson; a stepdaughter, Mary Frances Sanzi of Morgantown, W.Va.; and several step-granchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her husband, Joseph Anthony Patitucci, is deceased.
There will be no public viewing and arrangements are private and entrusted to YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
