Shirley A. Berry, 80, of Carmichaels, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in her home.
She was born May 24, 1943, in Nemacolin, a daughter of the late William Russell "Russ" and Ethel Mae Porter Haney.
During her teenage years, Shirley enjoyed spending her summers with her maternal grandparents in Chesapeake Bay, Maryland. She enjoyed crabbing and clamming with her granddad and spending time with her cousins swimming in the ocean.
Shirley married Thomas "Tom" K. Berry on July 29, 1976. The couple resided in Carmichaels, where she enjoyed growing roses, tending to her many flower beds and working in her yard during the spring and summer; along with camping, deer hunting and fishing with Tom.
Shirley liked working as a bartender for many years at the Rustic Inn, where she cherished meeting new people and socializing with the customers.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, Tom, are two daughters, Jackie Sanner (Carl) and Brenda Radvansky (David) both of Carmichaels; three grandchildren: CJ Sanner, Megan Radvansky Hall and DJ Radvansky; two great-grandchildren, Landen and Sierra Sanner; a brother, Robert "Bobby" Haney of Carmichaels; a sister, Lillian (Lee) Rogers of Carmichaels; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, are two daughters, Tammy Lynn Taylor Teagarden and Kimberly Diane Taylor; two grandchildren, Madison Mae Teagarden and KJ Teagarden; a great-granddaughter, Ashlyn Leeann Sanner; and a brother, William Russell "Billy" Haney, Jr.
Family and friends were welcomed on Monday, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, where the funeral service was held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Pastor Jeff Hathaway will officiate. Interment will follow at Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit YoskovichFH.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.