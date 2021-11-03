Clarksville
Shirley A. O'Neal, 67, of Clarksville, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021, in her home.
She was a loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt, friend, and companion to the elderly.
Shirley was born August 11, 1954, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Newton Frank and Rose Marie Galiardi Teagarden.
On September 21, 1976, Shirley married William Otis O'Neal, who has since passed.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Amie Rollins (Rausheyed) of Doha, Qatar; ; two grandsons, Jalen and Miles; three brothers, Robert Teagarden (Nancy), Michael Teagarden (Christine) and Daniel Teagarden (Kaye); a special niece, Kate-Lynn Packrall; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are a son, Bradley O'Neal; a brother, Joseph Teagarden; and a sister, Kathleen Teagarden.
Shirley attended the Clarksville Missionary Church and was a member of the Carmichaels Senior Citizens.
A memorial service for Shirley will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 6, in Clarksville Missionary Church, 102 East Street, Clarksville.
Funeral arrangements are being provided by the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., Carmichaels.
