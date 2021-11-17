Shirley Ann Holtz, 81, of Waynesburg, passed peacefully on November 11, 2021.
Born in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Clinton and Alda Seibert. Shirley devoted her life to her family, raising five boys with her husband, Frank.
Shirley was kind and generous. She loved spending time with family and friends.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Frank L. Holtz; her sons, Frank (Rita) Holtz of Leesburg Va., Kirk Holtz of Pittsburgh, John Holtz of Carnegie, and Greg Holtz of Canonsburg; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son Eric, and brother Clinton.
A memorial visitation will take place from 12 noon, until the time of funeral services at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Behm Waynesburg Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
