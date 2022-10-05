Shirley Ann Policz, 94, of Jefferson, died Monday, October 3, 2022.
She was born May 31, 1928, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Don and Olive Davis.
Shirley was a graduate of Waynesburg Central High School.
She worked in Murphy's and Ames Department Stores.
Shirley was a member of Mather Christian Church.
On August 18, 1951, she married George E. Policz, who died December 23, 2002.
Surviving are 10 children: Steve Policz of Jefferson, Nadine Conard of Zephyrhills, Fla., Terry (Leslie) Policz of Venetia, Cerise Policz of Jefferson, Wyatt (Zora) of Jefferson, Dayna Logston of Dry Tavern, Ty Policz of Davidson, N.C., Jamie (Donna) Policz of Cornelius, N.C., Stephanie Policz of Clarksville and Kimberly Policz of Canonsburg; 18 grandchildren: Shawn, Laura, Heidi, Larry, Jessica, Lindsey, Joshua, Travis, Julie, Trysten, Jerry, Zachary, Teara, Kendra, Rudie, Alex, JR and Janessa; great-grandchildren: Jocelyn, Halie, Veronica, Natalia, Kaitlyn, Mason, Erica, Logan, Sophia, Carson, Lane, Brinley, Emerson, Khloie, Eloise, Nova, Addison, Kinzley and Hadley; a great-great-granddaughter, Lillian; and a sister, Dorothy Hawn of Castle Shannon.
Deceased, in addition to her husband, are two granddaughters, Nicole and Rebecca; a son-in-law, Jerry Logston; and five brothers, Ed, Jack, Don, Roy and Frank Davis.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm Thursday, October 6, 2022, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022, with the Reverend Kenneth Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.