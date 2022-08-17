Shirley Ann Topor Mahle, 85, of Waynesburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born October 12, 1936, in Mather, daughter of the late Steve and Susan Gensick Topor.
Shirley was a 29-year employee of the Greenway Manufacturing Company and a lifelong resident of Greene County. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, reading, going to bingo and playing cards.
Surviving are three children, Kimberly (Ted) Belmont, TR (Candy) Mahle and Christa (Randy) Conklin, all of Waynesburg; two grandchildren, Emily and Andy, who fondly referred to her as "Guggie"; four sisters, Stephanie Lapping of Waynesburg, Sonia Elders of Peru, Ind., Sunday Topor of Jefferson and Sylvia "Jean" Toporcer of Ruffsdale; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Steve Topor Jr. and Stanley Topor; and sister, Stella Golitko.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Nitin Kapoor and staff of UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Loretta Smith, Jackie Sicchitano and Kendall Ansell of ViaQuest Hospice for the compassionate care she received.
Friends and family were welcomed on Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Funeral services are private.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests your consideration of memorial contributions be made to the Bowlby Library. Many fond memories were made with her children at the library during their early childhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.