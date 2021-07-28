Shirley L. Stewart Smouse, 75, of Waynesburg, died at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in the Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Waynesburg.
She was born Thursday, April 25,1946, in West Virginia, a daughter of the late John Stewart and Opal Irene Donaldson Stewart.
Mrs. Smouse loved attending church, playing games and watching TV. She especially enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren. Mrs. Smouse was a housekeeper for many individuals and was a homemaker.
Her husband, Ted Smouse, is deceased.
Surviving are three grandchildren, Brittany Williams of Beallsville, Zachary Rush of Greensburg and Brandon Williams of Waynesburg.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, is her daughter, Kathleen Williams.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with her arrangements. Burial will be private.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
