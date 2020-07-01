Shirley V. Carey, 85, of Waynesburg, formerly of Centerville, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, in Evergreen Personal Care Home Waynesburg.
She was born January 31, 1935 in Stroudsburg, a daughter of the late Harry and Beatrice Eberts Andre.
Mrs. Carey was a 1953 graduate of Westfield high School and earned a Bachelor's degree in education from Bloomsburg University.
She taught business and typing in the Beth Center School District for 30 years retiring in 1995.
Shirley was a 50 year member of the Centerville United Methodist Church and a member of the Old Trail's Business and Professional Women's Club where she had served as treasurer and represented the organization at district and state levels. She was honored as their 2002 Woman of the Year. She had also been actively involved in the American Association of University Women and as a Bethlehem Center Scholarship Program committee member.
Mrs. Carey enjoyed reading and traveling.
Surviving is a daughter, Renee McElligott (Kevin) of Waynesburg; two grandchildren, Cullen and Megan McElligott and a daughter-in- law Angie Carey.
Decease in addition to her parents, is her husband Donald W. Carey; a son, Kevin Carey and a brother, Dr. Nevin Andre.
Friends were received in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, PA 15313. Interment followed in Taylor Cemetery. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
