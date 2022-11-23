Sigrid E. Anderson

Sigrid E. "Betty" Anderson, 94, of Mount Morris, died at 11:58 p.m., Monday, November 21, 2022, at her home.
She was born Thursday, January 5, 1928, in Lakeland, Fla., a daughter of the late John Blackshear and Sigrid S. Hendrickson Noton.
Mrs. Anderson was a member of the Mt. Morris Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God. She was a former member of the James T. Maxon American Legion Post #992 in Mt Morris.
She loved to sing and square dance. Betty enjoyed writing and was an artist.
She retired as an Executive Secretary for Wien Airlines, in Alaska.
Her husband, James "Andy" Anderson, whom she married on August 5, 1970, died August 8, 2007.
Surviving are two daughters, Cheryl D. Turnipseed, of Mount Morris and Julie K. (Tom) Ritchie, of Mount Morris; one son, Julian "Jay" Reeder, of Tatlanika, Alaska; eight grandchildren: Ron (Jan) Gustafson, Suzette (Dwight) Dunkley, Jason (Raena) Scroggins, Damian (Cindy) Thomas, Natalie (Jerry) Zupper, Ryan (Whitney) Thomas, Adrian (Brian) Gnoffo and Erika (Doug) Beardsley; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother, Arthur (Kay) Noton, of Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is one sister, Anette Reeder.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services at this time. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the spring, on the family farm, at a date and time to be announced.
Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner / Director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mount Morris, PA 15349, have been entrusted with her arrangements. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
