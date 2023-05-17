Sonya Elizabeth Jackson of Washington, passed on the evening of Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Donnell House.
Sonya was born in Waynesburg, the daughter of Henrietta Elizabeth Davison and the late Arthur Lee Jackson. She lived in Waynesburg for many years.
A graduate of Waynesburg High School, Sonya began her professional life working at the Democrat-Messenger Newspaper. She then worked in the administrative offices of Waynesburg University for nearly 40 years, beginning in the college's financial aid department, then moving to student services, and finally working in student career services. Sonya was adored by the many Waynesburg University students with whom she interacted.
Sonya attended Jefferson Avenue Methodist Church in Washington.
Sonya was a lover and talented practitioner of all things musical. She had a beautiful voice and sang everything from hymns to pop music. She was a gifted and agile dancer throughout her life. She also played piano beautifully and was a skilled drummer. She enjoyed listening to music, particularly Jazz, Pop and R&B, and attended many concerts with family.
Sonya loved her family dearly and was extremely close to them. She had a particularly tight bond with her aunts and uncles, and was always very close to her cousins. She spoke of family members often to her work and church acquaintances. She was truly generous.
One of her greatest joys was shopping and hand-selecting special gifts, often clothing, that she would give to her many cousins year-round. She never missed a birthday or a holiday when it came to family gift-giving.
Sonya loved food and particularly enjoyed eating in, or out, with her family. She prepared many Thanksgiving and holiday meals for family at her home over the years, and hosted many joyful and raucous, laughter and music-filled family gatherings that ended with everyone full and satisfied - and sent home with delicious leftovers.
Sonya was an animal lover, and had a way with the many pets she cared for, who loved her back. She had a succession of dogs in her life, and sometimes took care of dogs for others as well.
She is survived by her aunts and uncles, Lillian M. Allen (and Columbus) of McMurray, Jeanette H. Campbell (and the late Archie), of New York, N.Y. and Carolyn Sue Patterson, of Carnegie; a host of cousins; and her beloved dog, Ginnie.
Sonya was preceded in death by her aunts and uncles, Lawrence B. Davison, George A. Davison, Frank E. Davison, Robert L. Davison, Leora M. LaTorrijne, and Norman L. Davison.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the William G. Neal Funeral Home, 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.
There will be an additional hour of reception and viewing at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20th , immediately followed by the service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Ross Pryor officiating. Interment will be in Green Mount Cemetery.
An online guest book is available at NealFuneralHomes.com
