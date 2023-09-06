Stacey Renee Kibler, 37, of Mather, died Friday 1, 2023 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV, from a long illness.
She was born August 20, 1986, in Baltimore, MD, a daughter of Rev. Carl L. Kibler of Mather the late Emma Wyatt Kibler.
Stacey was a graduate of Mount Vernon University.
She loved children and worked at Smart Kids Childcare and Learning Center.
Stacey loved to sing, play the piano, teaching teenagers, church board member, church activities, helping others, a loving and compassionate person.
She was a kind, compassionate and loved the Lord with all her heart. She accepted the Lord at a young age and has been serving him ever since, and witnessed even while doing dialysis.
Surviving is her father and step-mother Carl and Sandy Kibler of Mather; step-sister, Joy Milliken of Mather; step-brother, Jason Kirby of Mather; grandmother, Charlotte Kibler of Westminster, Md.; grandfather, Paul Brown of Church Hill, Tenn.; aunt Patricia Lenard of Jacksonville, Fla.; uncles, Chris Lenard of Jacksonville, Fla. and Mike Kibler of Hanover; cousins, Mylea Brooks of St. Augustine, Fla., Morgan Keiner of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., Toni & Anthony Barsi and family of Tampa, Fla., Tyler & Shelly Kibler and family of Kent Island, Md., Ronald & Jessica Wyatt and family of San Diego, Calif..
Deceased in addition to her mother, Emma Wyatt Kibler are her grandmother, Helen Brown; grandfather, Millard Kibler; uncles, James Wyatt and Ronald Wyatt.
Friends were received 9 to 11 a.m., on Wednesday, September 6, the hour of funeral services in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Rd., Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, with the Rev. John Poling, officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Washington First Church of the Nazarene, 1336 N. Main Street, Washington, PA 15301. Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
