Stanley M. Hetz, 48, of Smithfield, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, in his home.
Mr. Hetz was born September 29, 1972, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Joseph P. and Anna Grmek Hetz.
Stanley was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, served a brief time in the military, and later worked at Teletech in Uniontown.
He is survived by a sister, Melissa Shawl (Brian) of Uniontown; three nephews, Tristan, Brayden and Liam Shawl; an aunt, Lois Beckner of Aberdeen, S.C.; and fiancee, Krista McDaniel of South Carolina.
His hobbies were collecting comic books and watching movies.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, Paul M. Lesako funeral director / supervisor, and will be announced at a future time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.