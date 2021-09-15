Starlette Freeman Smalley

Starrlette "Starr" Freeman Smalley, 70, of Scenery Hill, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, in AHN-Jefferson Hospital.
She was born April 19, 1951, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late William S. and Juanita Marshall Freeman.
Surviving are her husband, George A. Smalley; children, Stacy Klepeis (the late Joe) of Bentleyville, George Smalley of Marianna and Kimberly Smalley (fiance Bruce Scicchitano) of Bentleyville; grandchildren, Joseph Klepeis III, Andrew Klepeis, Gabrielle Klepeis, Sara Smalley, Emma Smalley, Saylor Scicchitano and Cruz Scicchitano.
Deceased is a granddaughter, Katrina Klepeis.
Friends were welcome from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, September 12, in the THOMPSON-MARODI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255.
To share memories and condolences with the family, visit www.thompson-marodi.com.
