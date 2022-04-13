Stephanie Joanne Kino, 73, of Rices Landing, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Stephanie was born March 31, 1949, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late John Sumago and Marianne Budiver Sumago.
She is survived by her husband, John Robert Kino Sr. of Rices Landing; daughter, Tammi Blackburn (Jeff) of Carmichaels; son, John Kino Jr. (Melissa) of Rices Landing; and a sister, Susan Goldberg (Tony) of Jefferson.
Stephanie was a graduate of Jefferson Morgan High School, Class of 1967. She was a homemaker all her life. She loved Jeff and Tammi's dog, a beagle named Abby.
She was an avid reader, enjoyed baking, loved Christmas time, and had a large collection of yard gnomes.
She was a lifelong follower of Aerosmith and The Rolling Stones. Stephanie was sitting up front at an Aerosmith concert one night, and Steven Tyler gave her his harmonica, which she cherished all these years.
Stephanie was an organ donor and core supporter so that others may live.
Services are private and being handled by the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.