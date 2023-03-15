Stephen M. Drizos, 74, of Harrisburg, died Wednesday, March 9, 2023, in UPMC General Hospital, Harrisburg.
He was born July 9, 1948, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Nicholas and Helen Padais Drizos.
Steve was a graduate of Waynesburg Central High School.
He had served in the United States Army.
Steve was the executive director of the Department of Economic Community for the State of Pennsylvania, PA Community and Economic Development Financing Authority.
He was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Camp Hill.
Surviving are two children, Stephen M. (Julie) Drizos Jr. of Canonsburg, and Kristin Drizos of Scott Township; six grandchildren, Nico Leffakis, Alexis Leffakis, Mason Drizos, Bryce Drizos, Nona Vernacchio and Elliana Drizos; two brothers, Nick Drizos of Myakka, Fla., and Peter Drizos of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and his girlfriend, Lela of Harrisburg.
Friends were received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16, in the Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 17, with the Rev. Fr. George F. Athanasiou as celebrant. Interment followed in Oakmont Cemetery, Waynesburg, where military honors were accorded by the U.S. Army and the Greene County Honor Guard.
