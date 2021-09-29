Bradenton, Fla.
Steven Paul Menear, 63, of Bradenton, Fla., died at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in the Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, following a short illness.
He was born Saturday, September 28, 1957, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of the late James Emory Menear and Verna Rowan Menear.
With his inviting smile, quirky sense of humor and kindness, he never met a stranger making everyone feel welcomed and loved. Steve enjoyed many things, including fishing, golfing and racing, but most importantly he loved spending time with family and friends. Up until his retirement, he had worked maintenance for Metro Properties in Morgantown.
His wife, Susanne "Susan" Menear, whom he married August 6, 1988, died July 16, 2003.
Surviving are one daughter, Brittney Ann Menear of Muncy; two sisters, Marjorie and husband Floyd Wolfe of Mt. Morris, and Alice and husband Bob Perry of Dilliner; a sister-in-law, Pam Menear of Mt. Morris; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his special companion, Julie Boswell and her son, Michael, who cared for him.
Deceased, in addition to his wife, is one brother, James E. Menear Jr.
Steve left a lasting quote: "Trump is still my President."
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, in MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mount Morris, PA 15349, where services were conducted at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, with Pastor Lanfer Simpson officiating. Burial was in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
