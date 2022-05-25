Steven Phillip Bruno, 37, of Waynesburg, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022. Steven was born September 21, 1984, to Ralph W. Bruno and the late Christina Bruno.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his son, Lucas G. Bruno; sister, Heather Gilbert (Richard); aunt, Diane Speer (Bill) of Finley, Ohio; niece, Lindsey Koratich (Zack); great-niece, Mia Koratich; and several cousins.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ralph and Betty Bruno; and maternal grandparents, Thomas and Gladys Ciminel.
Steven graduated from Waynesburg High School. In his younger days, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. Steven played bass guitar and liked classic rock music.
Visitation was held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, in Behm Funeral Home, Waynesburg. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26, in the funeral home, with burial following at Greene County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in Steven's name, to the organization of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.behmfh.com, for the Bruno family.
