Susanna F. Davis, 96 of Jefferson, died Monday, December 14, 2020.
She was born October 13, 1924 in Jefferson, daughter of the late J. Earl and Jennie Hill Filbey.
Susanna was a 1944 graduate of Jefferson High School.
She was a long time employee of South Penn Telephone, and then Alltel, retiring in 1982.
Susanna was a life-long resident of Jefferson. She had attended the Jefferson United Methodist Church, the Jefferson Baptist Church, and recently the Jefferson Church of the Nazarene.
She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, the Filer-Sadlek American Legion Auxiliary Post #954, and a member of the Jefferson Cemetery board of directors.
Susanna was the last of her family.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions all services are private and entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
