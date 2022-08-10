Tammi S. Morris Johnson, 52, of McClellandtown, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 1, 2022, in the Baptist North Medical Campus in Jacksonville, Fla.
Tammi S. Morris Johnson, 52, of McClellandtown, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 1, 2022, in the Baptist North Medical Campus in Jacksonville, Fla.
She was born June 1, 1970, in Carrollton, Ohio, to the late Russell Morris and Ruth Pierson Morris, who survives.
Tammi was a resident of Greene County for most of her life. She was a lifelong honorary member of the West Finley Volunteer Fire Department. Tammi's grandchildren were her life and she enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her mother, Tammi is survived by her children, Matthew Morris of Jacksonville, Fla.; Adam (Faith) Straight of West Finley; Timmothy (Shalynn) Straight of Claysville; grandchildren Lydia Morris, Chelsea Morris, Isaac Morris, Aleksandra Straight, Hannah Straight, Addilynn Straight, Aiden Straight, Sadie Straight, Dexter Straight; her faithful companion, Gabby; and dear friend, James Johnson.
Along with her father, Tammi was preceded in death by her son, Michael Straight, who passed in 2015.
Friends and family were received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service Wednesday, August 10, with the Reverend Joe Rearick officiating, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville (724-499-5181). Burial at Braddock Cemetery, Richhill Township.
