Teddy Neil Stockdale, 68, of Braden Plan, Clarksville, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at 8:13 p.m. He was born October 20, 1952, in Waynesburg, a son of Margaret McClellan Stockdale Post of Waynesburg and the late Neil Stockdale.
He was a longtime employee of Gateway Mine, Duquesne Light Mine and Rose Plastics.
Teddy loved grass cutting and riding his motorcycle. He especially loved his grandchildren. He was well known in the area to all and with his famous saying "Is Everybody Happy". Teddy would make you laugh when you were having a bad day and was someone who would inspire everyone to be a better person each and every day.
He is survived by his wife and soul mate of 28 years, Deborah Paroda Stockdale; his mother, Margaret Stockdale Post of Waynesburg; two sons, Christopher (Jennifer) Stockdale of Canonsburg and Anthony (Molly) Stockdale of Waynesburg; a daughter, Lyndee (Ray) Wolpink of Newell; a stepson, Thomas (Natalie) Vig of California; a stepdaughter, Renee (Craig) Sylvester of Belle Vernon; 11 grandchildren, Jonah, Bailey, Connor, Matthew, Emily, Ryder, Bennett, Maggie, Kate, Hunter and Isabella; a brother, Richard Stockdale of Waynesburg; a sister, Renee (Steve) Love of Rogersville and many nieces, nephews and his beloved dogs, Marley and Sydney.
He was preceded in death by his father, Neil Stockdale; and a daughter, Kelli Stockdale.
Friends were received Wednesday in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please donate to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
